Bonnybridge offender failed to turn up at court because he was assaulted

Robert Swan (36) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having previously pleaded guilty to resisting police officers – lashing out with his legs – at an address in Paton Drive, Larbert on February 8 last year and threatening behaviour at the same address and Falkirk Police Station on July 7, 2021.

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan told the court Swan was not present because he was in the emergency department of Forth Valley Royal Hospital, having been assaulted at 1.35am that morning.

Swan told his solicitor he would not be at court because he had been taken to the emergency department of FVRH after being assaulted

She added: “They are checking to see if surgery is necessary or not.”

Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence on Swan, 69 Woodburn Crescent, Bonnybridge, until February 3 to allow reports to be carried out.

