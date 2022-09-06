Grangemouth sex offender admits notification failure
A convicted sex offender admitted making a “stupid mistake” when he failed to notify police of a change in his bank details.
David Scarlet (32), also known as Singer, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 between February 1 and March 18, failing to inform police within a period of three days he had been issued with a new bank card.
Karen Chambers, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused attended the police station and completed his annual notification. Police had received information he had received a replacement back card – it’s the same account but a differed number.”
Representing himself Scarlet said: “I’ve made a stupid mistake. It was just a stupid mistake.”
Sheriff Derek Livingston noted the offence seemed to be more of “an oversight than anything else”.
He simply admonished Scarlet, 207 Oxgang Road, Grangemouth.