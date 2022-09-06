News you can trust since 1845
Grangemouth sex offender admits notification failure

A convicted sex offender admitted making a “stupid mistake” when he failed to notify police of a change in his bank details.

By Court Reporter
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 10:48 am

David Scarlet (32), also known as Singer, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 between February 1 and March 18, failing to inform police within a period of three days he had been issued with a new bank card.

Karen Chambers, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused attended the police station and completed his annual notification. Police had received information he had received a replacement back card – it’s the same account but a differed number.”

Scarlet appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Representing himself Scarlet said: “I’ve made a stupid mistake. It was just a stupid mistake.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston noted the offence seemed to be more of “an oversight than anything else”.

He simply admonished Scarlet, 207 Oxgang Road, Grangemouth.