Drunken offender subjects passengers to vile racist abuse on Falkirk train

Gordon Cochrane (56) swore about Afghanistan and Pakistan and likened his fellow passengers to monkeys, telling them he was going to go and sit with “own kind” during the disgusting encounter.

So appalled by what was said, the passengers reported the matter as soon as they got off the train.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Cochrane had pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening and racially aggravated manner on a train travelling between Croy and Falkirk High Station on March 1.

The passengers reported Cohcrane's racist abuse when they got of the train at Falkirk High Station

Procurator fiscal depute Karen Chambers said: “The incident happened in a carriage of the 6.45pm service from Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh. The accused tried to engage other passengers in conversation.

"They had difficulty in understanding the accused as he was intoxicated and slurring his words. He was observed to be drinking Prosecco from a bottle. The accused then started swearing about Afghanistan and Pakistan.

"The witness thought these comments were directed at him due to his ethnic appearance. The accused then said ‘I’ve just sat with two black boys’ referring to where he had sat on the train and then said ‘Vladimir Putin is an alcoholic’ and ‘monkeys – why should I listen to them, I would rather sit with my own kind’.

The incident was reported to British Transport Police when the passengers got off at Falkirk High Station.

It was stated Cochrane is a “chronic alcoholic” who was “ashamed” by his behaviour.

"When sober he is very polite and very respectful,” said his defence solicitor. “When he drinks alcohol he descends into this type of behaviour.”

The court heard Cochrane was currently serving a custodial sentence with his earliest release being October.

Sheriff Derek Livingston noted the sheer volume of Cochrane’s previous convictions.

“This isn’t so much a list of previous convictions – it’s more like a book of previous convictions,” he said. “Your list of previous convictions is appalling.”