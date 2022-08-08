Grangemouth sex attacker caged after 13-year campaign of abuse

Allen Alexander-Rouse (38), from Grangemouth, preyed on the two women during a 13-year campaign of offending in which he was said to be “possessive, controlling and abusive”.

One of his victims stated he had “dehumanised” her and no sentence he received would ever make up for what he did.

Appearing at the High Court in Glasgow earlier today, Alexander-Rouse had earlier been unanimously convicted after a trial in Inverness of repeatedly raping both

Alexander-Rouse appeared for sentence at the High Court in Glasgow

women as well as indecently assaulting one of them.

The crimes occurred in the Highland city as well as in Falkirk between January 2006 and November 2019.

Judge Douglas Brown told Alexander-Rouse: "You intimidated them to such an extent that they were too frightened to leave you. The first victim spoke of how volatile

you were and the lack of any apparent boundaries to your behaviour.

"She felt trapped and how she lived each day to survive. She also felt imprisoned for the 12 or so years she knew you. The second woman said you made her feel like

an empty shell and that words could not describe how worthless she felt.

"In her victim impact statement, she said your sexual abuse dehumanised her and that, no matter the sentence, it will never make up for what you did."

Jurors heard how Alexander-Rouse had initially been friendly towards the women before becoming "possessive, controlling and abusive".

Iain Paterson, defending, said the sex attacker had shown "some remorse" for what happened.

But, Judge Brown remarked that his so-called remorse had "come late in the day" as there was no evidence of that even last month while he was being interviewed for a pre-sentencing report.

Judge Brown sentenced Alexander-Rouse to seven years in prison and placed him on a supervised release order for a further three years upon his release.