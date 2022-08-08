Drunken day off leads to trouble for gin drinking Grangemouth offender

Iain Mackinnon (38) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Avon Street, Grangemouth on June 20.

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions by having contact with his partner in Avon Street, Grangemouth, on June 21.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused had got up to go out to work at 5.15am. However, he returned home at 5.30am saying he was feeling rough and was going to stay off work.

Mackinnon appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"He went back to bed and his wife left at 8.30am to drop their son off at school and then go to her work. At 2pm she returned to find the accused lying in bed intoxicated having drunk a full bottle of gin.

“She left again at about 3pm to collect her son from school. The accused was still in bed intoxicated. She asked him to leave and an argument began before he went back to bed.

"At 8pm she confronted him about his intoxication and asked him to leave. Another argument ensued and there was a struggle. The accused was so intoxicated he could barely string a sentence together and he became aggressive towards her.

"She was conscious of the fact their six-year-old son was in the property and tried to remain calm. The accused picked up a pair of trainers from the floor and threw them at her – however, they didn't strike her.

"He then punched the kitchen windows several times. At that point she called the police and he could be heard swearing at her. Police attended and found the accused in the kitchen, intoxicated, but both he and his wife at that stage were calm.

“She was unwilling to say much to police other than she just wanted him out of the address.”

"So she just wanted them to act as bouncers,” said Sheriff Derek Livingston.

Mackinnon was arrested and taken to Falkirk Police Station. It was stated he had drunk a litre of gin and could not really remember anything that happened.

A day later Mackinnon was back at her address – despite his bail conditions forbidding him to have contact with her.

The court heard he was just there to charge his phone, collect clothing and call his mother to pick him up.

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said the couple had been together for 19 years and Mackinnon had been going through a “rough patch” at the time following the loss of their 10-year-old child.

"He needs to come to terms with his drinking,” added Mr Aitken.

Sheriff Livingston placed Mackinnon, of Tedder Street, Grangemouth, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend alcohol treatment and counselling.

He was also ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.