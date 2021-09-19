Grangemouth resident led away in handcuffs following noise complaint

Radoslaw Janiczek (37) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner at his 7 Strowan Road, Grangemouth home on August 6 last year.

Robbie McDougall, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 2.30pm and police received a call about excessive noise coming from a premises in Strowan Road. Officers attended and they were greeted by the accused.”

Janiczek, who had been sleeping on the couch, was advised about the noise complaint and told to turn his music down.

Janiczek was arrested after playing his music at excessive volume at a premises in Strowan Road, Grangemouth

However, at 9pm police received another call regarding the same address and the same complaint about excessive noise.

Mr McDougall said: "The accused was there with two other males and he was given a further chance to turn the music down. He was intoxicated and hostile towards police, telling them to get out of his house.”

Half-an-hour later and officers were forced to return a third time due to noise complaints.

When Janiczek was told his music player would be seized he immediately became angry and started clenching his fists, swearing at officers in Polish.

He eventually had to be taken to the ground and handcuffs placed on him, shouting he would kill police officers.

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio deferred sentence on Janiczek until October 29 for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.