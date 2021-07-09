Grangemouth park to get CCTV after repeatedly being targeted by vandals

Earlier this week it was reported Inchyra Park in Grangemouth once again fell victim to mindless vandals and police are investigating the incident.

It was not the first time the park had been targeted, but now it has been confirmed CCTV will be installed in an effort to deter individuals and prevent any further vandalism.

Councillor David Balfour stated online: “Due to the ongoing vandalism in the park, I have been liaising with the police and the council with a view to getting CCTV in the park. CCTV will getting installed soon.”

A lot of hard work went into planting the trees in Inchyra Park and now it is hoped the introduction of CCTV will prevent them being vandalised again

A Friends of Inchyra Park spokespersion said: “The community and our volunteers are all gutted this has happened again. The large trees at the moment are costing over £400 each to replace – a cost we can't afford.

"We are a community group just trying to make the park better for the community. We as a group have been working quietly behind the scenes for months for CCTV to be installed, with support from our community council, local council officers, elected members, local police and our MSP.

"Most importantly, we thank our community for reporting everything and wanting to protect the hard work that happens in the park. The CCTV isn't a silver bullet but a move in the right direction

"A thought shared widely would be a return of community safety officers in our parks to compliment these cameras – but the CCTV is definitely a move in the right direction.”

