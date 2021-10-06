Grangemouth offender's 'anger issues' got the better of him

Kenneth Henderson (40) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted behaving in a threatening manner – shouting, swearing and screaming at his partner – at his home in 41 Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth on April 23.

Sarah Smith, procurator fiscal depute, said: “At the time of the incident the witness had been in a relationship with the accused for five years. On the morning of the incident the accused left the property to walk the dog.

"On his return and argument started and she said she had nothing to say to him and he screamed in her face, following her into the kitchen and began throwing things to the ground, ripping a kitchen drawer from its housing.

Henderson behaved in a threatening manner at an address in Kingseat Avenue

"She asked him to stop trashing the house. The accused left property, kicking the front door. He then made several attempts to contact her to apologise for his behaviour.”

The court heard Henderson’s partner wants the relationship to continue.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said Henderson had “anger issues”.

He added: “He feels the Caledonian programme will help him deal with his anger issues. He feels it’s the last chance saloon for him.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Henderson on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend the Caledonian domestic abuse programme during that time.

He also ordered him to complete 160 hours unpaid work within 12 months and fixed a review of the order for two month’s time.

