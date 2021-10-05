Falkirk sheriff warns offender to stay off drugs or prison awaits

Alexander Gray (43) was said to still be taking illegal drugs despite being made subject to a drug treatment and testing order.

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at Falkirk Sheriff Court, Main Street, Camelon on August 14, 2019. The charge stated he repeatedly punched the man on the head, causing him to fall to the ground, where Gray repeatedly punched him on the head and body and bit him on the hand.

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan said Gray had attended for all but one of his drug treatment and testing order appointments and was adamant he was not taking illegal substances despite evidence from testing.

Gray was warned not to take cocaine or any other illegal drugs while he was on the order

"There was only a slight trace of cocaine,” said his solicitor.

However, Sheriff Christopher Shead said it appeared Gray was not taking the order seriously, noting from the report Gray had been taking heroin.

"It has been reported to the court he has been abusing cocaine and heroin and lying about it. A drug treatment and testing order does not work unless you engage seriously.

"The court’s patience is wearing thin.”

Sheriff Shead deferred sentence on Gray, whose address is still listed as Barlinnie Prison, for six weeks to November 10 for a further drug treatment and testing order review.

"We will see if there is any change for the better, but I doubt it,” said Sheriff Shead.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.