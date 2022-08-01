Grangemouth offender spat in ex-partner's face

Martin Watt (32) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and assaulting his ex-partner – spitting in her face – at an address in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth on March 16.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “The witness had ended her relationship with the accused after five years. On March 16 she woke up to messages from him and he continued to send her messages.

"She was concerned he would attend at her address and called his mother to try and stop him. Within five minutes of calling his mother she heard a banging on his door.

"She told him he would not be getting in. He said he was there to collect his daughter’s tablet device. She told him she was going to contact police. He said ‘phone the polis’ then climbed onto the veranda and tried to get access to the property.

"She tried to hold the handle put she was overpowered and he got in. He shouted at her ‘I’m going to end you and then end my life’ and said ‘you disgust me’ before spitting in her face.

"He told her ‘I’m going to make sure you’re never happy’. She managed to get her car keys and left the address to contact police. His reply to officers was ‘I never did it – my mouth was dry’ and ‘I did go to her house I wouldn’t lie to youse’ .”

The court heard Watt was going through a “breakdown” at the time.

Sheriff Derek Livingston noted Watt’s health problems were more than likely “self-induced drug and drink psychosis”.

He added: “Your behaviour richly deserves custody and it took some time for your remorse to come to the forefront.”

He placed Watt, 38 Newlands Road, Grangemouth on a supervised community payback order for three years with the condition he complete 240 hours of unpaid work within two years.