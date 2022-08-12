Polmont offender could become tragic 'statistic' if he continues alcohol abuse

An offender who is displaying symptoms of Korsakoff syndrome heard he faces a grim future if he continues to misuse alcohol.

By Court Reporter
Friday, 12th August 2022, 8:52 am
Updated Friday, 12th August 2022, 8:52 am

At at previous court appearance Brian Whyte (58) was told prison was his next stop after he had turned up drunk to a community payback order appointment, showing his “disdain” for the court and the people trying to help him.

However, when Whyte appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, it was stated he was heading for an early grave, never mind prison, if he carried on doing what he was doing.

Whyte had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting and swearing at his partner – at an address in Simpson Drive, Maddiston on June 25 last year.

Whyte appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Most Popular

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions by contacting his partner on May 31, 2021.

Read More

Read More
Offender threatened to burn down the village of Hallglen

It was stated Whyte was displaying symptoms that pointed to Korsakoff syndrome – a chronic memory disorder commonly caused by severe alcohol misuse.

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said: “If his drinking doesn’t stop he is going to become a statistic. He is in the midst of an order which has a year to go. If the order is to work we need to get some kind of medical input.

"He’s been on the wagon for seven days, so now is a good time to strike.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Whyte, 61 Montrose Road, Polmont, until September 22 for a community payback order progress report and to allow a psychiatric assessment to be carried out via Whyte’s GP.