Grangemouth offender caught with £200 of heroin in his pocket
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Derek Laidlaw (51) had pleaded guilty to possessing class A drug heroin in Kerse Lane, Falkirk on March 29 last year.
Procurator fiscal depute Ramsay Cunningham said: “It was 1am and police witnesses were on mobile patrol at the location when they saw the accused, who was unsteady on his feet.
"Officers stopped the accused and offered to take him home due to the weather conditions. They noticed he was slurring his words and his pupils were dilated, but could smell no alcohol.
"As a result officers carried out a search and found a quantity of brown powder in the accused’s right trouser pocket. He told officers it was only his kit.”
Police recovered 5.6 grams of heroin from Laidlaw, worth a street value of between £170 and £225.
Sheriff Craig Harris noted Laidlaw, 107 Craigleith Road, Grangemouth, had a limited criminal record and fined him £320 to be paid at a rate of £30 per month.