Grangemouth offender in his 20s told police he was a 12-year-old boy

David Kennedy (24) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour, shouting and swearing and struggling with his partner, damaging property – smashing a window with stones – and giving false details to police in Wellpark Terrace, Bonnybridge on November 22 last year.

It was stated Kennedy did attend the court, but was told to go home because he was displaying COVID-19 symptoms.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kennedy gave false details to police officers

Sheriff Derek Livingston said Kennedy, 118 Lumley Street, Grangemouth, was on his final chance to have a criminal justice social work report carried out.

He adjourned the case until March 10 for the criminal justice social work report to be carried out and for Caledonian domestic abuse programme and restriction of liberty order assessments to be carried out.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.