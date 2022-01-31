Grangemouth offender in his 20s told police he was a 12-year-old boy
After being cornered by police a 24-year-old offender tried to pretend he was someone else and gave them the name and details of a 12-year-old boy.
David Kennedy (24) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour, shouting and swearing and struggling with his partner, damaging property – smashing a window with stones – and giving false details to police in Wellpark Terrace, Bonnybridge on November 22 last year.
It was stated Kennedy did attend the court, but was told to go home because he was displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Sheriff Derek Livingston said Kennedy, 118 Lumley Street, Grangemouth, was on his final chance to have a criminal justice social work report carried out.
He adjourned the case until March 10 for the criminal justice social work report to be carried out and for Caledonian domestic abuse programme and restriction of liberty order assessments to be carried out.