Bonnybridge cannabis user chose to grow his own during lockdown
A cannabis user turned to home cultivation during the COVID-19 lockdown because he did not want to go out and buy the drug.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Gregor Cranstoun (47) had pleaded guilty to producing a controlled drug – namely class B category cannabis – at his 16 Duncan Street, Bonnybridge, home on November 26, 2020.
Procurator fiscal depute Rose Wilson said: “Police officers attended at the accused’s address on the date and they were allowed into the property by the accused, who freely admitted to them there were cannabis plants within his upstairs bedroom.
"There were eight plants recovered with a potential value of £3400.”
The court heard that, due to lockdown at that time, Cranstoun did not want to go out and buy cannabis and chose to grow his own.
Sheriff Derek Livingston fined Cranstoun £320 to be paid back in full within 60 days.