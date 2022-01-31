Bonnybridge cannabis user chose to grow his own during lockdown

A cannabis user turned to home cultivation during the COVID-19 lockdown because he did not want to go out and buy the drug.

By Court Reporter
Monday, 31st January 2022, 12:59 pm
Updated Monday, 31st January 2022, 1:12 pm

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Gregor Cranstoun (47) had pleaded guilty to producing a controlled drug – namely class B category cannabis – at his 16 Duncan Street, Bonnybridge, home on November 26, 2020.

Procurator fiscal depute Rose Wilson said: “Police officers attended at the accused’s address on the date and they were allowed into the property by the accused, who freely admitted to them there were cannabis plants within his upstairs bedroom.

Read More

Read More
Offender got victim in headlock during Polmont Railway rammy

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police recovered the cannabis plants from Cranstoun's bedroom

"There were eight plants recovered with a potential value of £3400.”

The court heard that, due to lockdown at that time, Cranstoun did not want to go out and buy cannabis and chose to grow his own.

Sheriff Derek Livingston fined Cranstoun £320 to be paid back in full within 60 days.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V