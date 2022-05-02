Grangemouth offender found with blade following attack

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Murray Forbes (24) had pleaded guilty assaulting a man – striking him on the head – and possessing a knife at the Metro Inn, Beancross Farm, Polmont on August 22 last year.

He also admitted a breach of the peace – engaging in a fight with a man – at an address in Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth on October 6, 2019.

The court heard Forbes, 29 Burnfoot Court, Grangemouth, was moving to a new address at Mount Farm, California.

Forbes appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Sheriff Derek Livingston revoked Forbe’s existing community payback and restriction of liberty orders and placed him on a structured deferred sentence for three months to July 28 for him to be of good behaviour and engage with social work.