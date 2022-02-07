Grangemouth offender 'enjoying' prison and wants to stay longer

Trevor Muirhead (46) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted stealing cans of lager from the Spar, Charlotte Dundas Court, Grangemouth on three separate occasions – December 5, December 15 and December 22.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “He tells me he is enjoying his time in custody and is keen for my lord not to cut it short because he his doing an employment course.”

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Muirhead stole cans of lager from the Spar store in Charlotte Dundas Court, Grangemouth

Hutchison said Muirhead had been drinking between 20 and 30 cans of lager a day.

Sheriff Christopher Shead imposed a sentence of four months in prison to run consecutively with his current sentence, which ends on February 28.

When he realised he was going to be spending more time in custody, Muirhead, 7 Yarrow Place, Grangemouth, said: “Thank you your honour.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.