Grangemouth offender 'enjoying' prison and wants to stay longer
A court heard a shoplifter wanted to stay longer in prison so he could finish of his education course he had been working on while behind bars.
Trevor Muirhead (46) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted stealing cans of lager from the Spar, Charlotte Dundas Court, Grangemouth on three separate occasions – December 5, December 15 and December 22.
Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “He tells me he is enjoying his time in custody and is keen for my lord not to cut it short because he his doing an employment course.”
Hutchison said Muirhead had been drinking between 20 and 30 cans of lager a day.
Sheriff Christopher Shead imposed a sentence of four months in prison to run consecutively with his current sentence, which ends on February 28.
When he realised he was going to be spending more time in custody, Muirhead, 7 Yarrow Place, Grangemouth, said: “Thank you your honour.”