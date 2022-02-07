Grangemouth offender made threats to post naked photos of ex online

Weeks after splitting up with his ex, Kieran Rae (23) came calling at her house, shouting, swearing and kicking her door, telling her he was going to make a photograph of her in an “intimate situation” public.

Rae appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and causing a woman fear, alarm and distress by threatening to disclose naked pictures of her at an address in Grangemouth on December 26 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute James Moncrieff said: “The couple had split up in October 2021. The accused was at the property kicking the door and shouting at her to open it.

Rae appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"He made threats to post photographs he had of her online.”

The court heard both parties were not “seeing eye to eye” when the relationship came to an end. There was supposedly an attempt at reconciliation, but Rae then found out the woman was seeing someone else.

It was stated Rae had been drinking alcohol on the day in question and was “very drunk”. He is said to have stated the way he behaved was “disgusting”.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Rae, 72 Moriston Court, Grangemouth on a community payback order with the condition he complete 70 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

He was also made subject to a non-harassment order not to contact the woman for a period of nine months.

