Grangemouth offender does his unpaid work hours

An offender gave police an earful of drunken abuse when they were just trying to help him after he fell asleep in the middle of the road.

By Court Reporter
Friday, 5th August 2022, 8:47 am
Updated Friday, 5th August 2022, 8:58 am

Brian Dornion (29) threatened to knock officers out as they attempted to help him find his way back home. The eventually had to arrest him due to his behaviour and he

then continued to abuse them - this time with sectarian taunts – on his way to custody.

Dornion appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted behaving in a threatening manner in Newbiggin Road, Grangemouth on December 9, 2020.

Police officers were just trying to keep Dornion safe

At the time it was stated had no recollection of the events.

Last year Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Dornion, 9 Cultenhove Crescent, Grangemouth, on a community payback order with the condition he complere 75 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

On Thursday the court heard Dornion had now completed his hours.

Sheriff Derek Livingston made no further order.