Camelon drink driver sent his lawyer a video of himself taking a COVID-19 test

At an earlier appearance Liam Reilly (24) pleaded guilty to driving with only a provisional licence, no insurance and while drunk in Glasgow Road, Dennyloanhead, on November 16 last year.

At the time the court heard Reilly, who had taken his dad’s car out for spin, contacted police himself when he realised he was not fit to drive.

He was waiting beside his father’s car for officers when they turned up following his phone call and promptly handed over the car keys to the vehicle before failing his roadside breath test.

He admitted to police he had been drinking prior to getting behind the wheel of the car and gave a reading of 39 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Earlier this year Sheriff Christopher Shead ordered Reilly, 10 Wilson Avenue, Camelon, to complete 150 hours of unpaid work within 12 months and banned him from driving for 13-and-a-half months.

On Thursday, defence solicitor Martin Morrow said Reilly was not present at court because he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“He sent me through pictures and a video of the results,” said Mr Morrow.

Sheriff Derek Livingston noted Reilly deferred sentence for eight weeks to September 20 for a supplementary criminal justice social work report and to see if he could engage with his current order.