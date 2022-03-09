Grangemouth offender caught with £2000 of cannabis

An offender found with cannabis worth £2000 in his vehicle told police it was for self medication purposes.

By James Trimble
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 8:09 am
Updated Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 8:09 am

David jarvie (36) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class B drug in Spitfire Way, Grangemouth, on January 19 last year.

Read More

Read More
Falkirk offender did not expect police to come calling for stolen mobile phone

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said Jarvie, 45 Cedar Street, Grangemouth, had been using the drugs himself and passing it onto friends.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police found Jarvie with £2000 worth of cannabis

Sheriff Christopher Shead ordered him to complete 160 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V