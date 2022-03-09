Grangemouth offender caught with £2000 of cannabis
An offender found with cannabis worth £2000 in his vehicle told police it was for self medication purposes.
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 8:09 am
David jarvie (36) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class B drug in Spitfire Way, Grangemouth, on January 19 last year.
Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said Jarvie, 45 Cedar Street, Grangemouth, had been using the drugs himself and passing it onto friends.
Sheriff Christopher Shead ordered him to complete 160 hours unpaid work within 12 months.