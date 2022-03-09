Grangemouth offender caught with £2000 of cannabis

David jarvie (36) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class B drug in Spitfire Way, Grangemouth, on January 19 last year.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said Jarvie, 45 Cedar Street, Grangemouth, had been using the drugs himself and passing it onto friends.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police found Jarvie with £2000 worth of cannabis

Sheriff Christopher Shead ordered him to complete 160 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.