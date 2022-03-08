Falkirk offender did not expect police to come calling for stolen mobile phone

Robbie McDougall, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainer and the accused were previously in a relationship for four years. It was 7pm and the accused was

outside the complainer’s home.

"She allowed him access and there was some kind of disagreement between the two of them at this time.”

Malloy told officers he did not expect police to come to his door after he had stolen the mobile phone

Malloy left the property, but knocked on the window glass of the front door to get her attention.

"He held up the complainer’s mobile phone,” Said Mr McDougall. “He had taken it from the address.”

When police came calling to retrieve the phone, McDougall initially stated he did not have it, before admitting he had taken it and handing it over.

Mr McDougall said: “He told officers ‘there you go – can we just leave it at that lads, I didn’t think police would come to the door, I thought she would’.”

It was stated if Malloy had given the phone back in the first instance this could have been dealt with in another way, but he initially stated he did not have it.

The court heard there had been a reconciliation between Malloy and his former partner.

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence on Malloy, 23 Campbell Christie Crescent, New Carron, for six months to September 1 to see if he could be of good behaviour in that time.

He added he may impose a fine at the end of the six-month period if Malloy managed to stay clear of trouble.

