Denny offender gets started on his unpaid work

The court heard Mackay had received 270 hours of unpaid work to complete in October last year and had so far done around 50 hours.

It was also stated he was staying in touch with social work as per the supervision element of his order.

Mackay appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

If he had not done the hours he had, the order would have been revoked.

Sheriff Craig Harris stated he did not need to vary the order since Mackay, 7 Rose Terrace, Denny, now seemed to be complying with it.

He continued the case for three months for a community payback order progress report to June 30 to allow Mackay to progress with the 200 or so hours he had remaining.