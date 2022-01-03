Airth public access defibrillator missing
A public access defibrillator has been removed from its housing and taken by persons unknown.
The life-saving device, located at Airth Community Centre, in High Street, is currently out of service.
A Forth Valley First Responders spokespersons said: “Unfortunately, when checking one of our Public Access Defibrillators, situated outside of Airth Community Centre, this is what we found.
READ MORE:
“The defibrillator has either been taken and used from the cabinet to help save a life, or has been taken maliciously. We sincerely hope it’s the former. The Scottish Ambulance Service alert us any time they deploy one of our defibrillators as part of a 999 emergency call, which since the last date this defibrillator was checked hasn’t happened.
“We would appeal to the community of Airth to contact us if they have any information that can help us piece this puzzle together.”
The defibrillator will hopefully be replaced and put it back into service as soon as possible.