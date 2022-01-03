Airth public access defibrillator missing

The life-saving device, located at Airth Community Centre, in High Street, is currently out of service.

A Forth Valley First Responders spokespersons said: “Unfortunately, when checking one of our Public Access Defibrillators, situated outside of Airth Community Centre, this is what we found.

READ MORE:

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A defibrillator, like this one, has been taken from Airth Community Centre

“The defibrillator has either been taken and used from the cabinet to help save a life, or has been taken maliciously. We sincerely hope it’s the former. The Scottish Ambulance Service alert us any time they deploy one of our defibrillators as part of a 999 emergency call, which since the last date this defibrillator was checked hasn’t happened.

“We would appeal to the community of Airth to contact us if they have any information that can help us piece this puzzle together.”