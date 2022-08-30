Grangemouth offender attacked man without landing a punch
William Wilson (31) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in Tay Street, Grangemouth on August 22, 2020.
Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainer was in the garden of his home at 9.15pm when he was approached by the accused. There was an argument and the complainer fell to the ground.
"Police were contacted and officers noted the complainer had cuts to his face and neck, as well as redness to his back. He did not require medical attention.”
It was stated although Wilson threw punches at the complainer, none of them actually connected.
Wilson told officers: “He assaulted me first – ambulance required.”
The court heard Wilson was reacting to a post the complainer had made on social media.
Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Wilson, 10 Tay Street, Grangemouth, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he complete 180 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.