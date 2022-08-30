Grangemouth offender attacked man without landing a punch

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainer was in the garden of his home at 9.15pm when he was approached by the accused. There was an argument and the complainer fell to the ground.

"Police were contacted and officers noted the complainer had cuts to his face and neck, as well as redness to his back. He did not require medical attention.”

It was stated although Wilson threw punches at the complainer, none of them actually connected.

Wilson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Wilson told officers: “He assaulted me first – ambulance required.”

The court heard Wilson was reacting to a post the complainer had made on social media.