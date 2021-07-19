Grangemouth man jailed following series of theft attempts

Patrick Reid, whose address was listed as 40 Inchyra Place, Grangemouth, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

The 21-year-old admitted breaking into a garage in Castlelaurie Industrial Estate, Bankside and stealing tools, electrical equipment, cash and a laptop between September 14 and September 15, 2019.

Reid also pinched money and a Samsung phone from a tanning shop and tried to make off with a van on the same day.

Patrick Reid appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court from custody via video link. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The court was told he’d been serving a community payback order, however, this had “come to an end time-wise”, with Reid having only completed 20 hours’ unpaid work.

Detailing the initial offence, procurator fiscal depute Xander Van der Scheer said: “On September 14 the witness finished work and locked the garage.

“Everything at that point was in order. On September 15 at 8.30am police were contacted.

“The shipping containers had been broken into. The padlocks had been snapped and a number of electric items had been stolen.

“The total sum is £1760 for the items. From that, £1000 was retrieved.”

Reid was again rumbled on September 21, 2019 when police were approached by a tanning shop owner following a break-in, during which an unknown quantity of money and a Samsung mobile were stolen.

The fiscal depute continued: “When police attended they observed the rear exit door was insecure and the door had been removed from the hinges and was lying against the outside of the locus.

“Police observed a set of bolt cutters and a spade lying beside the door. CCTV was observed and the accused was observed stealing the items.

“The mobile has been recovered. When police traced the accused they found it on him.”

At around 7am on the same day, officers were alerted to two men who were seen trying to steal a van near Seaton Place, Falkirk.

The fiscal depute added: “When police immediately attended, they observed a while Ford Transit parked across from Marshall Tower.

“The vehicle’s hazard lights were flashing but no alarm was sounding. The front passenger-side window was broken. There’s no price for the damage.”

Defence solicitor Lynn Swann said Reid’s unpaid work order was extended on April 15 so it could be completed. Reid was also ordered to be of good behaviour.

However, the court was told he’d been remanded on June 4 in relation to an assault.

Ms Swann said: “In one of the reports there’s a reference to being under the influence of alcohol.

“He tells me it was more and was out of his face on street Valium.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston replied: “That aggravates the offence.”

The solicitor said Reid had been able to address his drug addiction issues but added: “He’s easily influenced by other members of his family.

“It’s a very sorry situation. He’s really not known any differently.

“He accepts responsibility. He has a lot to be striving for in terms of getting himself out of prison. He’d been living with his partner and has two sons and another due.”

Sheriff Livingston said: “You’ve now got to the stage where I don’t consider there’s any alternative but custody.”

Reid was sentenced to 180 days’ detention.

