Grangemouth glove thief was on wrong side of the road

It was suggested Ian McGregor (40) was looking for his house and had in fact crossed over to the opposite side of road to where he lived at the time.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McGregor had admitted stealing a pair of gloves from an address in Mariner Road, Camelon, on September 24 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Rose Wilson said: “It was 9.35pm and the witness was upstairs within the address. On entering the kitchen the witness saw a male – the accused – about to exit the address.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGregor appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday

"He was wearing a pair of the witness’s work gloves. Thereafter the police were contacted. There was full recovery of the gloves.”

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “He had taken alcohol and drugs and had no recollection of it. He wanders out with a pair of gloves and fully accepts that’s not appropriate.

"He did indicate he was in the wrong house. He didn’t notice he was on the wrong side of the road.”

The court heard McGregor, 103 Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth, had a “depressing” record featuring mainly crimes of dishonesty and had problems with drugs and alcohol.

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed McGregor on a drug treatment and testing order for two years as an alternative to a custodial sentence. He called for a review of the order to take place on March 9.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.