Falkirk attack was revenge for supposed near fatal heroin injection

Alexander McGinley (33) tried to get the man to follow him into a churchyard to “sort things out” between them.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McGinley had pleaded guilty to number of offences, including an assault and threatening behaviour in Bank Street, Falkirk on November 11, 2019. He also admitted threatening behaviour offences in Paton Drive, Larbert, on June 4, 2021 and Garry Place and Tinto Drive, Grangemouth on June 5, 2021.

Dealing with the 2019 offences, Robbie McDougall, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 6pm near Falkirk Trinity Church and the complainer was there with his sister. They were approached by the accused.

McGinley attacked the man in Bank Street, Falkirk

"The accused began shouting at the complainer to come into the churchyard to ‘sort things out’. He told the accused he was not going into the churchyard and the accused punched him to the left side of the head.”

Attempts were made to calm McGinley down and, when the witnesses moved away, McGinley began following them down the High Street.

When he was arrested McGinley claimed the complainer had tried to kill him by injecting him with heroin.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “He does require some kind of drug treatment and some kind of assistance in terms of a supervision order.”

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio placed McGinley, whose address is still listed as Addiewell Prison, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with a requirement to attend drug treatment.

