Grangemouth driver smashed into car then walked off

Ian Forbes (47) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded to guilty to driving without insurance and striking and damaging a vehicle and then failing to stop and provide his details in Kerse Road, Grangemouth on July 28 last year.
Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 9am and the witness’s white Volvo car was parked outside the building – there was no damage to the vehicle at this time. Then between 4pm and 5pm a silver Mini Cooper was seen to drive in nose first and collide with the vehicle.
"It collided so hard it was seen to rock the vehicle where it was parked. The Mini Cooper drove a short distance away, parked up and the accused exited the vehicle and headed off.”
The court heard the cost of damage was £550 and the complainer had been forced to trade in her vehicle at a loss.
John Mulholland, defence solicitor, said: “He just went up the road – he didn’t know who the car belonged to. He accepts he made a mistake. He didn’t know he didn’t have a licence and he thought he was insured.”
Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “I’m never impressed with people who fail to stop after and incident – particularly someone with your record.”
He banned Forbes, 3 Brooke Street, Grangemouth, for three years and ordered him to pay £550 compensation to the car owner at a rate of £10 per week.