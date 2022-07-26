Grangemouth driver smashed into car then walked off

Ian Forbes (47) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded to guilty to driving without insurance and striking and damaging a vehicle and then failing to stop and provide his details in Kerse Road, Grangemouth on July 28 last year.
Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 9am and the witness’s white Volvo car was parked outside the building – there was no damage to the vehicle at this time. Then between 4pm and 5pm a silver Mini Cooper was seen to drive in nose first and collide with the vehicle.
"The Mini Cooper drove a short distance away, parked up and the accused exited the vehicle and headed off.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence on Forbes, 3 Brooke Street, Grangemouth until August 11 to ascertain the cost of damage to the vehicle Forbes struck.