Grangemouth driver smashed into car then walked off

Ian Forbes (47) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded to guilty to driving without insurance and striking and damaging a vehicle and then failing to stop and provide his details in Kerse Road, Grangemouth on July 28 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 9am and the witness’s white Volvo car was parked outside the building – there was no damage to the vehicle at this time. Then between 4pm and 5pm a silver Mini Cooper was seen to drive in nose first and collide with the vehicle.

"The Mini Cooper drove a short distance away, parked up and the accused exited the vehicle and headed off.”