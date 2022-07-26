Grangemouth driver smashed into car then walked off

An uninsured motorist slammed his Mini Cooper into a parked car during a disastrous attempt at parking and then failed to give his details.

Ian Forbes (47) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded to guilty to driving without insurance and striking and damaging a vehicle and then failing to stop and provide his details in Kerse Road, Grangemouth on July 28 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 9am and the witness’s white Volvo car was parked outside the building – there was no damage to the vehicle at this time. Then between 4pm and 5pm a silver Mini Cooper was seen to drive in nose first and collide with the vehicle.

Forbes appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"The Mini Cooper drove a short distance away, parked up and the accused exited the vehicle and headed off.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence on Forbes, 3 Brooke Street, Grangemouth until August 11 to ascertain the cost of damage to the vehicle Forbes struck.