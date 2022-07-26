Offender damaged door in Denny after ex turned him down

Luke Hunter left the premises then messaged his ex to tell her he was coming back to see her – which he did and, when she refused to let him in, he began striking the front door.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Luke Hunter (24) had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Braes View, Denny on December 27 last year.

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 3pm and the accused attended at the complainer’s home address to see their child. During the visit he made advances towards the complainer and these were rejected.

Hunter appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"He was requested to leave, which he did. At 7.45pm the accused texted the complainer stating ‘I’m coming through to speak to you just now’. She did not reply to any of his messages.

"She then heard loud bangs at her front door and the accused shouting ‘let me in’. She was in the living room with her son in a state of fear and alarm.”

When police arrived they found plaster and wood lying on the ground and saw the door was damaged and the letter box was off its hinges.

Hunter was arrested.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Hunter, 12 Lomond Street, Alloa, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 160 hours unpaid work within 12 months.