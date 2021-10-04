Grangemouth domestic offender stabbed in prison

Mark Downie (33), 18 Islay Court, Grangemouth, had pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman in Inchyra Place, Grangemouth on October 4, 2019.

He was remanded in custody by Sheriff Derek Livingston after claiming his post traumatic stress disorder prevented him from carrying out his community payback order.

He was remanded in custody for a criminal justice social work report to be carried out.

However, when Downie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court via video link last Thursday it was stated there was no report available.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said Low Moss Prison had “not been kind” to Downie, who was supposedly in segregation for his protection after allegedly being stabbed by other prisoners.

Sheriff Christopher Shead released Downie on bail and deferred sentence on Downie until November 11 for reports and restriction of liberty order assessment.

