Jail for Grangemouth offender's night of idiocy fuelled by alcohol'

John Tams (39), who was said to have an “issue with alcohol”, could not stay away from his partner – despite a court order being in place to prevent him from doing so and his drunken violence towards her on one occasion was witnessed by a resident who heard a commotion outside his home.

After driving a short distance, Tams emerged from the car and punched his partner in the face.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court, Tams had pleaded guilty to the assault in Craighorn Road, Alva on July 25, as well as driving without a licence and insurance, refusing to provide breath specimens and threatening behaviour in Dunfermline Police Station.

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions on several occasions by having contact with his partner.

On one of the breaches he asked police “do youse know who I am – just wait until tomorrow until you find out who I am – I will take youse on”.

The night of the assault on July 25 saw Tams get behind the wheel of a car while he was intoxicated. He was also seen to attack his partner by a neighbouring resident.

Procurator fiscal depute Sarah Smith said: “It was 10.20pm and the witness was within his home address when he heard a male and female shouting in the common close. Looking through his doorway, he noticed the accused within the common close.

"A short time later he saw the woman being grabbed by the neck by the accused and pulled outside. He continued to watch them and saw the accused get into a car and drive forward a short way.

"He then got out and punched the woman to the face. The witness then contacted police, at which time the accused had driven away from the location. At 10.45pm the accused drove back into the car park.

"He appeared heavily intoxicated and police noticed he smelled strongly of alcohol and his speech was slurred. He was arrested and began shouting and swearing at police officers, saying he would kick them in the face.

“He was taken to Dunfermline Police Station.”

Tams refused to take a breath test and denied he had been driving the vehicle.

Michael Lowrie, defence solicitor, said: “They were drinking, they argued, they fell out. The offences were drink fuelled – idiocy fuelled by alcohol and Mr Tams accepts that.

"He appears to have an issue with alcohol.”

As for the many breaches of bail conditions, Mr Lowrie said the woman often sought Tams out.

Sheriff Christopher Shead said only a custodial sentence was appropriate in this case and sent Tams to prison for 21-and-a-half months back dated to July 26. He was banned from driving for 18 months.

Tams, 74 Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth, was also made subject to a non-harassment order, meaning he is to have no contact with his partner for the next two years.

