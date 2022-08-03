Glasgow High Court: Man sentenced for drug offences in Forth Valley

Paul McGowan pled guilty to the supply of controlled drugs after heroin with a street value of £93,550 was found in Stirling city centre on May 20, last year.

He was sentenced to six years and four months in prison at the High court in Glasgow yesterday.

Detective Sergeant John Currie said: “This sends a strong message to people who deal controlled drugs in our communities that we will catch you, you will be put before the courts and you will be convicted.

McGowan was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow

“This was a significant amount of illegal, dangerous drugs taken off our streets and I would like to thank the public and the officers who worked on this case to get us to this conclusion.

“Our work doesn’t stop here though. Police Scotland is committed to keeping people safe and reducing the risks from drugs in our communities.