Furious Falkirk offender flung wheely bin at partner's car

Allan McIntosh (38) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to assault and behaving in a threatening manner at an address in Shieldhill, on June 18.

The court heard the couple had been together in a relationship for three years.

Procurator fiscal depute Fiona Griffin said: “It was 7.30pm when the accused when the accused was taken into the complainer's home address by police this was due to him being found intoxicated in Edinburgh.

"He was allowed in and the complainer tried to assist the accused with an injury he had, but he then became aggressive, shouting and swearing at the complainer in front of her eight-year-old son.”

McIntosh then proceeded to storm around the house, pouring water over furniture and punching a glass. Then he moved outside.

"He lifted up a wheely bin and threw it over the complainer’s vehicle,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He then tried to throw a brick at the complainers car, but she managed to get the brick away from him.

"The accused then tried to push his way into the front door of the address, past the complainer, who was blocking his way. He took off his shoe and assaulted the complainer by hitting her over the head with it – this happened in front of her son, who witnessed everything.”

McIntosh ended his rampage by picking up a concrete slap and using it to smash a doorbell camera, causing £100 of damage.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said McIntosh had an alcohol problem and had started drinking again when his father died on his birthday.

It was stated McIntosh had been in custody since May 19 – the equivalent of a two-month sentence.

The court heard McIntosh’s partner was pregnant with their child and he hoped to resume the relationship.