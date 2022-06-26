Bainsford offender wasted police time with his drug-induced hallucinations

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Kris Mitchell (23) had admitted wasting police time and being in possession of an offensive weapon – a wrench – in Union Street, Bainsford on March 24 last year.

Fiona Griffin, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 9.40pm and the accused phoned the police stating someone must have gained access to his property and claimed someone was standing outside.

"Inquiries were carried out, but found to be negative. He then called again and said he could see on his CCTV his door handle was being moved up and down. He said he could see a light coming from his house on his CCTV, however, officers found no signs of anything untoward.

Police officers attended at Mitchell's address on in Union Street on a number of occasions

"They asked him to lock his door and then get some sleep. At 3.40am officers were instructed to attend at the same address again and found the accused in the street holding a wrench in his hand

“He told officers ‘ I was trying to defend myself’.”

The court heard Mitchell had consumed a very large quantity of alcohol combined with “illegal drugs” and was suffering from alcohol and drug-induced hallucinations.

It was stated Mitchell had served the equivalent of a two-month custodial sentence after he was remanded because of failing to show up for reports.