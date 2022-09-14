Forth Valley sex offender jailed for child abuse crimes

Gary Burns (47) was sentenced to four years and 11 months in prison at Stirling Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Adrian Ure, of the National Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “The nature and significant extent of Gary Burns’ sexual offending was utterly appalling.

"In committing these crimes against child victims, and by accessing this material online, he is part of the process of child sexual abuse. He is directly responsible for creating demand which contributes to the dreadful sexual abuse and suffering of the children in the images and videos he was viewing.

"There is no hiding place for these offenders, and as a result of our extensive investigation, he will now rightly face a significant custodial sentence.