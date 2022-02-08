Forth Valley Royal Hospital staff find knife in trousers of epileptic offender
An offender who had an epileptic seizure and was taken to hospital for treatment and was found to have a kitchen knife hidden in the waistband of his trousers.
Martin McVey (35) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in public at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on April 12, 2020.
James Moncrieff, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused was within radiology department when they found a three-and-a-half inch long kitchen knife in the waistband of his trousers.
"He was conscious and told police ‘I don’t know why I had it’.”
The court heard McVey, who has epilepsy, suffered a seizure and was taken to hospital by ambulance with the “item” in his possession.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed McVey, 19 Craigforth Crescent, Stirling, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 135 hours unpaid work within 12 months.