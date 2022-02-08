Forth Valley Royal Hospital staff find knife in trousers of epileptic offender

Martin McVey (35) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in public at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on April 12, 2020.

James Moncrieff, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused was within radiology department when they found a three-and-a-half inch long kitchen knife in the waistband of his trousers.

"He was conscious and told police ‘I don’t know why I had it’.”

McVey had possession of the knife at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

The court heard McVey, who has epilepsy, suffered a seizure and was taken to hospital by ambulance with the “item” in his possession.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed McVey, 19 Craigforth Crescent, Stirling, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 135 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

