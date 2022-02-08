Falkirk court heard offender was 'led astray'

Darryl Patton (34) was said to have been “led astray” by his cousin when he turned up at the address asking for the whereabouts of an individual and demanding to see them, continuously pounding on a door at the property.

Patton appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing, banging on a door and demanding entry – at an address in Fortuna Court, Falkirk on October 21, 2020.

Procurator fiscal depute James Moncrieff said: “There was very loud chapping on a door in the block of flats and a resident opened her door to see the accused and another male standing there within the close.

"There was then a commotion and more very loud banging, with the accused and the other male scream and shouting for a resident to open the door.”

Police were contacted and traced the accused.

The court heard Patton had been out of trouble for a “considerable period of time” before committing this offence.

It was stated he has the mental age of a 12-year-old and had been “led astray” in this case by his cousin.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Patton, 51 Greenwood Quadrant, Clydebank, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 170 hours of unpaid work within that time.

