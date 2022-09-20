Forth Valley Royal Hospital knife man's bloodthirsty claims

Jordan Mitchell (25) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possessing a lock knife and threatening behaviour at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on October 5 last year.

He also admitted failing to attend a criminal justice social work appointment in Hope Street, Falkirk on February 17, 2022.

Mitchell had a knife in his possession at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

The threatening behaviour charge stated Mitchell had told staff at the hospital he had killed or mutilated animals on a number of occasions and he intended to murder members of the public in the future.

The court heard there was no report available for Mitchell, address listed as Low Moss Prison.