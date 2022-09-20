Brightons baseball bat teen broke his leg
Keiron Main (19) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon – a baseball bat – at an address in Union Place, Brightons on February 16 last year.
By Court Reporter
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 8:20 am
Updated
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 8:22 am
He also admitted threatening behaviour in Main Street, Carronshore on December 12, 2020.
The court heard Main, who had broken his leg, had so far done 118 hours of unpaid work.
Most Popular
Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence until December 15 to allow Mian, 108 Union Place, Brightons, to make progress with his existing order.