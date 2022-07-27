Forth Valley police operation combats careless driving

The initiative, which ran from Tuesday, April 26 to Thursday, May 26, saw a total of 78 cars, 44 LGVs and two motorcycles stopped by officers using an unmarked HGV cab, which was deployed on dual carriageways and motorways in the Forth Valley area.

Of the 138 offences detected, 80 – 58 per cent – related to mobile phone offences, 20 to seat belt offences, six to careless or inconsiderate driving and 32 – 23.2 per cent – to other road traffic offences.

Operation Tramline aimed to cut down on careless driving

Road policing officer Tom Aitken said: “Keeping all road users safe is a top priority for Police Scotland and Operation Tramline was set up to help us to reduce the number of road casualties we see on a day to day basis."