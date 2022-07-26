Falkirk speeder tells police: 'I would've stopped if you'd put the blue lights on mate'

Ryan Young (26) was spotted by police tearing along the motorway and he was moving so fast he sped out of sight before they could turn on their blue lights.

Disappearing from sight for a few moments, he subsequently lost control of his car at high speed and ended up hitting grass verges on both sides of the carriageway before coming to a halt.

He was said to have exhibited “poor decision making” and his actions were described as “stupid and irresponsible”.

Young told police he would have stopped if they had turned on their blue lights

Young appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at excessive speeds – failing to keep his vehicle under proper control – on the M9 Grangemouth, A803 and Haining Road, Linlithgow on December 27, 2020.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 4.30pm and police officers were travelling on the eastbound M9 when they saw a vehicle enter the M9 at Junction 5 at excessive speed, overtaking slower moving vehicles.”

When Young’s car sped out of sight, officers activated their blue lights and then, when he came into view again, they saw him swerve across the carriageway, strike a grass verge, before driving onto the opposite carriageway and striking another grass verge on that side, damaging his vehicle.

During this loss of control, Young narrowly missed a telegraph pole before coming to a halt.

"He told officers ‘I would have stopped if you had put the blue lights on mate’,” added the procurator fiscal depute.

It was stated Young had shown “poor decision making” on the day in question.

Sheriff Christopher Shead said Young’s actions were “stupid and irresponsible”, adding he had appeared in court he committed the offence.