Former Bonnybridge business owner caught with £200 of cocaine

Alexander Dean (61) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possessing the class A drug at his 39 Thornton Avenue, Bonnybridge home on August 24 last year.

During Thursday’s court appearance it was stated police officers carrying out a search found 2.9 grams of cocaine worth £200 in Dean’s house.

The court heard Dean had a previous conviction for possession of a small amount of cannabis on his past record.

William McIntyre, defence solicitor, said Dean had previously run his own business and had 21 employees working for him, but problems with his health forced him to give up the business.