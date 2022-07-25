Bo'ness dad in court for slapping his child

The angry father had supposedly been trying to discuss financial matters with his partner as the children were “jumping about” playing in the living room. They had been warned to be quiet, but continued to make a noise and, losing his temper, the father struck his daughter on the side so hard he left a red mark.

The matter was subsequently reported to police.

The 44-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to the assault to injury he committed at an address in Shieldhill on March 6 last year.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The father appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “The children were playing within the living room area and making a lot of noise. They were told to quieten down but did not and the accused slapped the child to her back on her side, leaving a hand print.

"A photograph was taken of the injury and the accused was arrested. He apologised for what he did, saying he regretted it.”

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “He has not been in trouble before and is totally ashamed of his actions – the couple were having financial difficulties and were trying to work on them, but the children were jumping about the place.”