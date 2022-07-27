Forklift taken for a joyride in Denny

The vehicle may have been recovered but police officers still want to find those behind the theft.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The red and black Manitou forklift is believed to have been taken from Northfield Quarries, Denny, around 12.15am on Monday, July 18.

Police are looking for witnesses who may have seen or recorded footage of the stolen forklift

“The vehicle has since been recovered and enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible. We appeal to anyone who was driving on the A872 towards Denny, Stirling Street, Nethermains Road and the B818, around the time to check any dashcam footage.

“I would also appeal to any local businesses or homeowners on this route who may have private CCTV footage to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0265 of Monday, July 18, 2022.