Langlees offender caught supplying £240 of cannabis

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 1.25pm police stopped a car and spoke with an occupant inside the vehicle, detecting a strong smell of cannabis from within. A search was carried out and snap bags containing a substance were found.”

Officers seized £240 worth of cannabis which the court stated was found to be for social supply.

Watson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said there were two other people in the car at the time.

He added: “It’s a matter he very much regrets becoming involved in.”