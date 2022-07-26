Langlees offender caught supplying £240 of cannabis

Jamie Watson (29) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted being concerned in the supply of class B drug cannabis in David’s Loan, Bainsford on June 30, 2020 and possession of cannabis in Glenburn Road, Hallglen on July 11, 2020.

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 1.25pm police stopped a car and spoke with an occupant inside the vehicle, detecting a strong smell of cannabis from within. A search was carried out and snap bags containing a substance were found.”

Officers seized £240 worth of cannabis which the court stated was found to be for social supply.

Watson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said there were two other people in the car at the time.

He added: “It’s a matter he very much regrets becoming involved in.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Watson, 44 Shiel Gardens, Langlees, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 160 hours unpaid work within 12 months.