'Bo'ness girl' hurled racist abuse at motorist then threw herself in front of car

Simone Stevenson (35) then popped right back up off the ground and started kicking the door of the car.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Stevenson had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and racially aggravated behaviour in Mary Street, Laurieston, on August 1 last year.

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainers were travelling together in a car. It was 7.50pm and they stopped near a takeaway to collect a meal. At that time the accused was seen to run across the road in front of the vehicle.

Stevenson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"The complainer stopped the vehicle and very carefully drove around the accused, who then went up to the car and told the complainers they “shouldn’t be in this country’.

"She added ‘I’m a Bo’ness girl’ and then threw herself onto the ground in front of the vehicle and was heard to shout she had been run over. She then got up and kicked the passenger side door.”

The court heard there was some question as to whether Stevenson, who had been consuming alcohol, had been provoked by the people in the car.

It was stated several racist comments had been made towards her.