Fine for Falkirk bail breacher

Christina Lamond (44) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching her bail conditions by contacting someone she had been ordered by the court to stay away from at her home address – 6 Firs Street, Falkirk – on May 1.

The court heard Lamond’s sentence had been deferred for her good behaviour.

Lamond breached her bail conditions at an address in Firs Street, Falkirk

Sheriff Christopher Shead fined her £220 to be paid back at a rate of £10 per fortnight.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.