Fast track down: Arrests made following break-in and fire raising at Bo'ness railway
Two men have been arrested following an investigation into a recent break-in and deliberate fire in Bo’ness.
The incident happened on Sunday, May 19 at Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway and saw the destruction of model rail displays created by Bo’ness Guage ‘O’ Group.
The men, both aged 32, were arrested and charged in connection with the incident and were due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday, May 24.
PC Jaqueline McKendry and PC Graeme McDougall of Bo’ness Community Policing Team thank the public for their assistance.