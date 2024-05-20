Bo'ness railway group members devastated after 30 years of work destroyed in minutes
The carriage, located at Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway, stored 30 years worth of work and effort from group members – decades of dedication that went up in smoke in a matter of minutes when vandals broke in and set the interior on fire in the early hours of Sunday, May 19.
Chris McDonald, chairman of Bo’ness Guage ‘O’ Group. said: “It is with great sadness we report we have been subject to vandalism and fireraising at our 30-year-old ‘O’ Gauge model railway at the Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway during the early hours of Sunday morning.
"The damage is extensive in one of our coaches where our models, publications and maintenance equipment is stored. The public exhibition coach, well known to many, has severe smoke damage and will need refurbished before opening again.
“The hundreds of hours of work by members, many of whom are long retired, cannot be recovered. Most of our model railway is hand made from scratch and it is deeply saddening to see how the pointless theft and vandalism by two individuals can destroy what brings joy to so many of thousands of our visitors every year.”
Mr McDonald added the group was planning to start up a Just Giving page in order to raise funds to repair the damage caused.
Police are still looking for those responsible for the crime.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1043 of Sunday, May 19.