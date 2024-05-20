Bo'ness railway group members devastated after 30 years of work destroyed in minutes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of the a model railway group are sad and angry at the devastation caused by the mindless vandals who trashed and torched the contents of a train carriage.

The carriage, located at Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway, stored 30 years worth of work and effort from group members – decades of dedication that went up in smoke in a matter of minutes when vandals broke in and set the interior on fire in the early hours of Sunday, May 19.

Chris McDonald, chairman of Bo’ness Guage ‘O’ Group. said: “It is with great sadness we report we have been subject to vandalism and fireraising at our 30-year-old ‘O’ Gauge model railway at the Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The damage is extensive in one of our coaches where our models, publications and maintenance equipment is stored. The public exhibition coach, well known to many, has severe smoke damage and will need refurbished before opening again.

Group members said 30 years of work was destroyed in the fire which was deliberately set(Picture: Submitted)

“The hundreds of hours of work by members, many of whom are long retired, cannot be recovered. Most of our model railway is hand made from scratch and it is deeply saddening to see how the pointless theft and vandalism by two individuals can destroy what brings joy to so many of thousands of our visitors every year.”

Mr McDonald added the group was planning to start up a Just Giving page in order to raise funds to repair the damage caused.

Police are still looking for those responsible for the crime.